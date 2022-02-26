BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.82% of INmune Bio worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 41,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INMB opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a current ratio of 18.91. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

