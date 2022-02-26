BlackRock Inc. Sells 29,210 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 29,210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.20% of Timberland Bancorp worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,591,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 140,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

