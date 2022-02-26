BlackRock Inc. Sells 40,586 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,586 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of PCB Bancorp worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,630,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. As a group, analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

PCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,270 shares of company stock worth $612,605. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

