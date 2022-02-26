BlackRock Inc. Sells 953,341 Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Tuya worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tuya by 2,397.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 278,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. Tuya Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $27.65.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

