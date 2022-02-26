BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 93,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,362,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $330,000.

Shares of BBN opened at $22.91 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

