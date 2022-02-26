BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 91.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.71 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $791.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,155 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

