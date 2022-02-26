Blockpass Market Cap Tops $284,497.79 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $284,497.79 and approximately $411.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00037421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00110903 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

