BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.23 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

