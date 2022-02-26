BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $14.86 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 902,307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $14,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 145,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 178.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,354,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,474 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 160,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

