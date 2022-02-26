Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Friday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.