Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.96 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.96 million and $1.62 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00237988 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003858 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00021967 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.