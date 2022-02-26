Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 979.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in American Express by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Express by 14.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American Express by 11.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

NYSE:AXP opened at $193.71 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $133.79 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.