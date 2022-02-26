Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $239.41 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.15.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,919. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

