Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $203.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.13 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

