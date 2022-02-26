Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAC. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

