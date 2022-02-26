Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $15.21 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

