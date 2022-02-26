Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

