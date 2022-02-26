Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $3,958,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.30. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

