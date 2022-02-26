Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Ameren worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

