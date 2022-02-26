Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total transaction of $639,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,128 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,055. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $618.66 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.