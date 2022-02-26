Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 105,610 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $770,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

