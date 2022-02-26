Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,389,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,863 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,840 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE KO opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $272.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

