Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Union Pacific by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,030,000 after purchasing an additional 137,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $246.41 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.40. The company has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

