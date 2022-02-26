Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 30.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,467,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63,871 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of AWK opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

