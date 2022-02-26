Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 11,846 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.