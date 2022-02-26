Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 297,395 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 297,395 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

