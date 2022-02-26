Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 3,572 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chegg worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,273,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -344.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 14.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

