Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 6,990 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

