Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 95,088 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,088 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.18% of Air Lease worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $45.01 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

