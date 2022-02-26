Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes $15.53 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 216,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,532,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

