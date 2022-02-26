Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Braze.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Shares of BRZE stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 303,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,376. Braze has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.