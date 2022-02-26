Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Braze stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

