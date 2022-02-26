BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $7.90 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,497 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 589,880 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $26,681,000. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $7,776,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

