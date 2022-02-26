BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,130 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BrightSpire Capital worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $3,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $71,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $13,280,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $8,384,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRSP shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

