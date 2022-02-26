Brokerages Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities also posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Several research firms have recently commented on AQN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,706,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,797,000 after purchasing an additional 157,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 2,186,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

