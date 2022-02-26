Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $12,256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 206,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

