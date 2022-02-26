Brokerages Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CASI opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $121.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.42. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,290,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,027,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 298,955 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 240,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

