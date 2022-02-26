Brokerages Anticipate Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after buying an additional 3,968,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after buying an additional 1,523,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,562,000. Finally, Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGAU opened at $9.31 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -4.87.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.