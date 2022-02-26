Brokerages Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) will announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NYSE GLW opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $8,500,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.