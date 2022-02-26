Brokerages Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.
On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 664.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 156.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.
NBSE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,153. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.16.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.