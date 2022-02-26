Brokerages Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $1.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,653,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,730,000 after buying an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 2,056,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,132,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 254,328 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.