Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of Broadwind stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. 220,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,908. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.
