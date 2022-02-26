Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadwind by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadwind by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadwind by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. 220,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,908. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

