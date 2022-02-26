Brokerages Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.07 Million

Analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will post $805.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $798.59 million to $808.50 million. II-VI posted sales of $783.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,163,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.97. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

