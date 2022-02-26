Brokerages Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

