Brokerages Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will post sales of $343.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.00 million and the lowest is $342.93 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $272.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paycom Software.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software stock opened at $335.64 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $296.68 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Paycom Software (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.