Brokerages Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will post sales of $343.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.00 million and the lowest is $342.93 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $272.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $335.64 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $296.68 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

