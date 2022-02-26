Brokerages Expect Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Veris Residential posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veris Residential.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

VRE stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 855,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

