Brokerages Expect Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Veris Residential posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veris Residential.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Veris Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
