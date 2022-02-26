Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $75.66

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$75.66 and traded as high as C$75.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$74.91, with a volume of 326,659 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIP.UN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.85, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$22.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

