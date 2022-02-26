Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. 329,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,142. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

