Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Financial Comparison

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

83.8% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies 14.89% 19.42% 14.33% Brooks Automation 14.57% 8.87% 6.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Brooks Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies $662.43 million 3.49 $98.65 million $2.89 24.03 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.91 $110.75 million $1.72 51.47

Brooks Automation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axcelis Technologies. Axcelis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Axcelis Technologies and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $76.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.81%. Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.91%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Axcelis Technologies.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Brooks Automation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

About Brooks Automation (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting, and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data managemen

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.