BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) to announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. lifted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. BRP has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $102.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 1,680.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 49.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BRP by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

